BRP lays off 298 employees at Sturtevant plant

Quebec-based recreational products manufacturer BRP Inc.
has laid off 298 workers at its Sturtevant facility, located at 10101 Science Drive.
An initial round of layoffs affecting 150 employees took place on March 21, according to a WARN notice submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
“Persisting adverse market and economic conditions” led to a second round of layoffs on May 23, affecting 148 workers, according to the notice. The layoffs included new and low-hour employees. None of the laid off workers were represented by a union.
BRP reported net income of $188.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, a 48.5% decrease compared to the same period in fiscal year 2023. The company's products include snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles and personal watercraft. Sturtevant is the global headquarters for the BRP Marine Group.
“Our fourth quarter results ended within our guidance despite unfavorable winter conditions affecting our snow-related business," said José Boisjoli
, president and chief executive officer of BRP.
Last October, BRP unveiled plans to invest $14 million
to expand operations at its Sturtevant plant to support the launch of its Sea-Doo Switch customizable pontoon boat. At the time, the company said it had 720 employees in Sturtevant.
Representatives with the company were not immediately available to comment on the status of this expansion project, or the recent layoffs at the Sturtevant facility.
BRP also cut hundreds of jobs in early 2020
in Sturtevant after ending production of outboard engines at the facility. Less than two years later, the company then announced plans to hire 175 people
in Sturtevant.