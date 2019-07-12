Brookfield InsureTech affiliates raising $4 million

Insurance technology firm affiliates MRS Growth Co. and MRS Investor Group Co. have filed with the SEC to raise $4 million of investor funding.

MRS Growth is raising $500,000 in an equity round and MRS Investor Group Co. is seeking $3.5 million in an equity and debt round, neither of which have secured investors so far.

Shawn Pucylowski, chief financial officer of Brookfield-based Management Research Services Inc., was listed on the two SEC filings. Founded in 1988, MRS develops customized insurance underwriting technology. Pucylowski incorporated MRS Growth Co. in March and MRS Investor Group Co. in May, according to state records.

He did not return a call seeking comment on the funding efforts this morning.