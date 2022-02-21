Brookfield-based TechniBlend acquired by Cincinnati-based company

Brookfield-based TechniBlend, a supplier of beverage and liquid processing equipment and systems, has been acquired by Cincinnati-based ProMach. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. ProMach offers processing and packaging machinery solutions. According to a…

Brookfield-based Brookfield-based TechniBlend, a supplier of beverage and liquid processing equipment and systems, has been acquired by Cincinnati-based ProMach . Terms of the deal were not disclosed. ProMach offers processing and packaging machinery solutions. According to a press release from the company, their acquisition of TechniBlend “significantly expands” their processing technologies portfolio, enhancing their capacity to provide complete turnkey systems along any part of the production line. “ProMach and TechniBlend bring together two organizations that share a common vision for the future and what it means to fully support our customers,” said TechniBlend president Derek Deubel . “This is an outstanding opportunity for TechniBlend customers to benefit from ProMach’s portfolio of solutions and for current ProMach customers to access more options to streamline their processing operations. I’m very excited for both our customers’ and our employees’ participation in the next chapter of the TechniBlend story and I strongly believe with ProMach we have an ideal partner to help us continue our incredible growth. We are looking forward to working with the entire ProMach team to continue this journey we embarked on nearly 15 years ago.” TechniBlend moved its headquarters from New Berlin to the town of Brookfield in 2020, expanding to a larger facility. The company also operates subsidiary brand ProBrew, a supplier of technologically advanced brewing processing equipment. TechniBlend and its entire staff are joining the ProMach team. Deubel will join ProMach as vice president and general manager of TechniBlend. ProMach will continue to invest in TechniBlend’s team, brands, products, services, facility, and research and development efforts. “ProMach continues to expand further upstream on the production line, which means customers can start and end their journey with ProMach to commission a successful line from processing to packaging,” said Mark Anderson, president and chief executive officer of ProMach. “And when you layer in ProMach’s strong individual product brands and expertise across nearly all parts of the packaging line, from filling to palletizing, coupled with our foundation of customer service excellence, the value of partnering with ProMach becomes clear.”