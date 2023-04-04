Bronzeville Center for the Arts names first executive director and CEO

The Bronzeville Center for the Arts’ board of directors announced it has named Robert Parker as its first executive director and chief executive officer, Robert Parker, to lead the organization as it establishes an arts museum in Milwaukee’s Bronzeville district. Parker most recently served as inaugural executive director for the Chickasaw Nation-Chickasaw Inkana Foundation in

