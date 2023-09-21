Briohn Building Corp.

Brookfield | Founded: 1979 Industry: Commercial construction Employees: 40 | 2023 projected sales: $155 million Briohn Building Corp. designs, builds and develops industrial and commercial buildings and business parks. What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years? Nelson Williams, chief executive officer: “A great team of dedicated employees who

