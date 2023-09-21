Brookfield | Founded: 1979 Industry: Commercial construction Employees: 40 | 2023 projected sales: $155 million Briohn Building Corp. designs, builds and develops industrial and commercial buildings and business parks. What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years? Nelson Williams, chief executive officer: “A great team of dedicated employees who

Brookfield | Founded: 1979 Industry: Commercial construction Employees: 40 | 2023 projected sales: $155 million

Briohn Building Corp. designs, builds and develops industrial and commercial buildings and business parks.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Nelson Williams, chief executive officer: “A great team of dedicated employees who are experts in their field, who love their job and are problem solvers at their core (We’re hiring, by the way – come join us). Great clients who trust us to help grow their businesses. Each of them inspires us to continue to innovate and improve what we do. Our great team of subcontractors and trade partners who are the ‘boots on the ground’ at our job sites. They work hard every day – rain, snow or sun – to deliver results.”

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

“Architecture, engineering, construction, land development and property management are all areas where we continue to invest and grow. Our clients are asking us to travel with them into other markets, which provides growth opportunities as well.”

Do you plan to make any changes to your company?

“Due to continued demand from our clients and partners, we continue to hire new talent, and we’re expanding our office to make room for this. We’re also adding a large collaboration space where we can gather our team, clients and partners in a social environment from time to time.”