Bridal boutique to open at The Corners of Brookfield next year

Vow’d, a chain of wedding boutiques based in Maryville, Tennessee, will open a new store at The Corners of Brookfield in January.

The brand sells bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, and accessories, as well as an array of decorations and gifts.

Since its launch in June 2020, Vow’d has expanded to five brick-and-mortar locations in Tennessee, North Carolina and Minnesota, with plans to open 6 additional storefronts by mid-2022. The company’s Brookfield store is its first step into the Wisconsin market.

“We are so excited to introduce Vow’d to brides across Wisconsin,” said Faymi Winters, director of stores and customer experience at Vow’d. “Vow’d is a perfect fit for the energetic Brookfield community and will bring a fresh face to the wedding scene in the Milwaukee area.”

Ahead of the store’s January opening, local brides-to-be can book in-store appointments through the Vow’d website, or order a “Try-at-Home” box, which allows brides to choose three wedding dresses to try on at home for $20 each. Vow’d also offers virtual appointments.

The Brookfield location is currently hiring weddings stylists and senior stylists, according to its website.

“We are thrilled to welcome Vow’d and its beautifully crafted bridal gowns to The Corners,” said Robert Gould, CEO of Brookfield Corners, LLC. “We are proud to be this innovative and fast-growing brand’s first location in Wisconsin and look forward to welcoming our area’s brides to the center to next year.”

Vow’d joins a handful of newcomers recently opened or announced at The Corners this year, including national comedy club chain Improv, which opened its first Wisconsin location in August; Milwaukee-based Indulgence Chocolatiers, which opened its fourth area retail store in fall; and plus-size fashion retailer Arula, which will open a store in spring.

The Corners is a 750,000-square-foot development southeast of West Bluemound and North Barker roads, in the town of Brookfield. It includes retail, restaurants, entertainment and apartments.