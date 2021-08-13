Indulgence Chocolatiers coming to The Corners of Brookfield

Indulgence Chocolatiers will open a retail store at The Corners of Brookfield this fall.

The Milwaukee-based confectionery will occupy a 1,184-square-foot space, situated between Goddess & The Baker and Le Macaron on High Street. The storefront will sell a variety of chocolates and artisan confections including truffles, chocolate bars, cocoa mix, and toffee.

Indulgence currently has three retail locations, in Shorewood, Walker’s Point and East Wauwatosa, and an e-commerce store. Products are handcrafted at the company’s Walker’s Point facility and also sold at grocery stores, restaurants, wine bars and other business across the state and upper Midwest.

“For a while now we’ve wanted to bring our chocolate to more of greater Milwaukee. Not only was the location of The Corners perfect, but it offers a vibrant community that we are thrilled to be a part of,” said Julie Waterman, owner and chocolatier at Indulgence Chocolatiers. “We’re excited to welcome the Brookfield community and beyond into our store to experience our chocolate.”

Construction at The Corners space is set to begin in September, with an opening slated for later in the fall.

“We have been looking for an exceptional chocolatier to add to our tenant mix for some time and are thrilled that we found that local partner in Indulgence Chocolatiers, bringing their European, hand- crafted skill and the finest ingredients to the Corners and our customers,” said Robert Gould, CEO of Brookfield Corners, LLC.

The 750,000-square-foot mixed-use development, located southeast of West Bluemound and North Barker roads, has attracted both local and national retail, restaurant and entertainment brands, such as Belair Cantina, Cafe Hollander, Sendik’s Food Market, Silverspot Cinema, Anthropologie, and Improv comedy club, opening Aug. 20.