Brewers home opener postponed after two Cardinals players test positive for COVID-19

The Milwaukee Brewers’ home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed after two Cardinals players tested positive for COVID-19.

Major League Baseball announced the news Friday morning, hours before the game’s 1:10 p.m. start at Miller Park.

Friday’s game has been rescheduled for Sunday as part of a doubleheader, while Saturday’s game remains scheduled for 6:10 p.m., MLB said in a news release.

“We are supportive of Major League Baseball’s decision to postpone today’s game and look forward to playing our home opener as soon as conditions safely allow,” said David Stearns, president of baseball operations and general manager at the Brewers. “The health and safety of our players and employees are, and will continue to be, our top priorities.”

The decision comes after 19 players on the Miami Marlins tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, prompting the postponement of several of the team’s games.

The Brewers’ 60-game season began last weekend with a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, followed by a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates earlier this week.