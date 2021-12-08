Brew City Pizza acquires two more Domino’s stores in Milwaukee

Milwaukee-based Brew City Pizza continues to grow its local presence with the recent acquisition of two Domino’s stores, at 1338 W. Forest Home Ave. in Milwaukee and 2149 Miller Park Way in West Milwaukee.

The franchise group purchased the stores from Chiodo Wi Corp., which is registered to Steve Chiodo of Niles, Michigan, according to state records. Chiodo operated the longstanding Forest Home location for several years and opened the Miller Park Way location about a year ago. He had reached out to Brew City Pizza about buying the stores as he planned to retire, said Doug Baretz, co-owner of Brew City Pizza.

Brew City now owns 39 Domino’s stores, including all units located in the metro Milwaukee market. The rest of its stores are mostly located across southeastern Wisconsin, in addition to Madison and Rockford, Illinois.

“This was a good move for us because those were really the last two stores in the city of Milwaukee that we didn’t own, so its’s helpful because those two stores have the support of others around them,” said Baretz.

Especially as it relates to staffing, which continues to be a challenge amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. Collectively, the two stores employ about 30 people. There was no interruption in service during the acquisition process.

Baretz and business partner John Theisen founded Brew City Pizza in 1995. The company has since grown, landing among the top 10% of Domino’s franchisees as the chain’s 30th largest U.S. operator.

“We’re still very bullish on the brand,” said Baretz, adding business has remained strong during the pandemic.

Last year, the group opened two new locations, on Milwaukee’s East Side and near Madison, respectively, and purchased a vacant building on West Capitol Drive on Milwaukee’s northwest side. Plans have been submitted to remodel the building for a carryout- and- delivery-only store. Brew City has another project in the works on the city’s north side, but Baretz declined to share the exact location.