Domino’s aiming to strengthen Milwaukee footprint with East Side location

Local Domino’s franchisee Brew City Pizza Inc. will open its 34th location this year, on Milwaukee’s East Side.

The restaurant is slated to open Feb. 26 in an 1,800-square-foot retail space at 1818 N. Farwell Ave.

Brew City Pizza operates two other nearby Domino’s locations, at 719 W. Wisconsin Ave. and 3139 N. Oakland Ave., but the additional location is expected to help meet growing demand and improve service within its delivery radius, said co-owner John Theisen.

“There’s an opportunity with the density of the population and popularity of that area,” Theisen said, also citing the new Urbanite apartment building that opened in 2018 just one block north on Farwell Avenue.

“We won’t be picking up any more area, but the people that are in that delivery area will get better service because we’re opening that store,” he said.

Expansion was always part of the plan when Theisen and his business partner Doug Baretz started Brew City Pizza about 20 years ago, each bringing one separately owned Domino’s location.

The business has since grown to acquire or build a total of six restaurants in Madison, three in Rockford, and 24 across the greater Milwaukee area. That includes seven in the City of Milwaukee and others as far north as Sheboygan, as far south as Oak Creek and as far west as Brookfield.

In addition, Brew City Pizza currently employs about 750 people across its entire footprint and plans to hire an additional 25 employees at the East Side location.

The business currently sits in the top 10% of Domino’s Pizza franchisees as the company’s 30th largest operator nationwide, Theisen said.

Construction is currently underway at the new East Side location as well as a new store in Madison, and plans are in the works to open more of locations in the Milwaukee area. Brew City Pizza recently relocated two of its Milwaukee-area locations to new sites– one is a newly developed building on 72nd Street and Capitol Drive.

“It’s a big undertaking, but we’ve been here for this long and we don’t plan on going anywhere,” Theisen said. “We’re investing in Milwaukee and in our people.”