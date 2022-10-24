Breaking Ground: ROC Ventures plans more Franklin development

Mandel Group and ROC Ventures are pitching three new developments for three different sites near ROC Venture’s Ballpark Commons development at the convergence of South 76th Street, Rawson Avenue and Loomis Road in Franklin. Recently…

Recently submitted plans include a proposed redevelopment of the Orchard View Shopping Center, located southeast of 76th Street and Rawson Avenue, into a mixed-use town center that would include a hotel, ice-skating rink and more than 500 apartments. Another mixed-use development, called The Retreat, would include 432 apartments and some retail on vacant land southeast of Loomis Road and south of Rawson Avenue. The third project is a proposed 78-unit apartment building along South Ballpark Drive and adjacent to New Perspective Senior Living.

Size: 80 acres Address: 8240 W. Loomis Road, 8301 W. Loomis Road, Orchard View Shopping Center (76th and Rawson) Developers: Mandel Group, ROC Ventures