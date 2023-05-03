Breaking Ground: Mustard and vinegar processor expanding in Pleasant Prairie

Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

Olds Products Co., a processor of vinegar and wet and dry mustards, including Koops’ Mustard, is planning a four-phase expansion of its facility at the LakeView Corporate Park in Pleasant Prairie. The company built its existing facility in 1995 and has expanded it over time to 266,000 square feet. It currently has 137 employees. The

The company built its existing facility in 1995 and has expanded it over time to 266,000 square feet. It currently has 137 employees.

The planned expansion projects would add a total of 260,000 square feet of space to the facility and would increase employment by 60 to 90 additional full-time jobs. Slated to be constructed over the next seven years, the additions would include new silos and space for bulk seed processing, milling and packing seeds, warehousing and other production activities.

Developer: Olds Products Co.

Size: 260,000 square feet

Address: 10700 88th Ave., Pleasant Prairie