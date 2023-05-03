Breaking Ground: Mustard and vinegar processor expanding in Pleasant Prairie

Olds Products Co., a processor of vinegar and wet and dry mustards, including Koops’ Mustard, is planning a four-phase expansion of its facility at the LakeView Corporate Park in Pleasant Prairie.
The company built its existing facility in 1995 and has expanded it over time to 266,000 square feet. It currently has 137 employees.
The planned expansion projects would add a total of 260,000 square feet of space to the facility and would increase employment by 60 to 90 additional full-time jobs. Slated to be constructed over the next seven years, the additions would include new silos and space for bulk seed processing, milling and packing seeds, warehousing and other production activities.