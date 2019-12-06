Bray Architects acquires Illinois firm, opens Iowa office, both in the Quad Cities

Milwaukee-based Bray Architects announced it has acquired Moline, Illinois-based architectural design and planning firm Bracke.Hayes.Miller.Mahon Architects, and has officially opened its new office in Davenport, Iowa.

The moves further solidifies its presence in the Quad Cities (which includes Moline and Davenport) and throughout Illinois and Iowa, according to the company.

With the acquisition, Bray has added four new employees. This includes BHMM partners Mark Miller and John Mahon, according to a news release. BHMM has served clients in Illinois and Iowa for nearly 60 years, and its areas of focus are similar to Bray’s. This includes religious, education, institutional and commercial buildings.

“There are synergies across the board, including our mutual areas of expertise, length of time in business and Midwestern values – that couldn’t align any more perfectly,” Matt Wolfert, president of Bray Architects, said in the release. “We’re excited to collaborate with them as we grow our footprint in the Quad Cities and throughout Illinois and Iowa.”

Notable BHMM projects include an expansion of the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport, a new 60,000-square-foot Eagle Ridge Elementary School in Carbon Cliff, Illinois, and The Modern townhouse development in downtown Moline.

“We’re proud to join an ambitious company looking to extend its reach in the Midwest and beyond. The opportunity to offer expanded services to our clients was exactly what we were seeking,” Mahon said in the release.

The Moline office will remain open, according to a spokesperson. The Davenport office, which had its grand opening on Thursday, has two employees, though the firm is looking to add more there. Bray also has an office in Sheboygan.

Bray’s total headcount is now at 71 employees.