Brady Corporation announces new organizational structure

By
-

Milwaukee-based Brady Corp., a manufacturer of products for identifying components used in workplaces, announced Thursday plans to modify the structure of the company. Beginning Feb. 1, 2023, Brady Corp. will start transitioning to operate under new regional operating segments. The company will report sales and segment profit based on new operating segments including “Americas &

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and save 40% for the holidays. Get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display