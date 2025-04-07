Bourbon aficionado and CRE pro Steve Palec will lead tastings at inaugural Bourbon & Brokers event

Longtime Milwaukee commercial real estate industry insider and noted bourbon aficionado Steve Palec, the chief marketing officer of Wauwatosa-based Irgens, will lead tastings at BizTimes Media’s inaugural Bourbon & Brokers event later this month.

Bourbon & Brokers is a networking event designed especially for real estate professionals. In addition to networking, attendees will have a chance to enjoy a bourbon tasting of three of Central Standard Craft Distillery’s locally produced bourbons, including their 10-year anniversary Founders Reserve Bourbon. At the event, Palec will provide comments on the Central Standard bourbons.

Bourbon & Brokers will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 23, at South Second, a Saz’s Hospitality Group venue, 838 S. Second St., Milwaukee. Click here to register. Tickets to the event include complimentary drinks and hors d’oeuvres including allocated bourbon, beer, wine and cocktails.

In addition to his time with Irgens, Palec has more than 35 years of experience in commercial real estate brokerage. He was also the host of the Rock & Roll Roots radio show on 96.5 FM WKLH from 1987-2021, and is the author of the book “In Awe: Beatles, Baseball & Bourbon, Appreciating Spectacular and Simple Stuff.”

Palec also shared his passion for bourbon with BizTimes.com readers with a recurring “Steve Palec on Bourbon” feature.

The Bourbon & Brokers event is sponsored by First Ring Industrial Redevelopment Enterprises (FIRE) and Reinhart. South Second, a Saz’s Hospitality Group venue, is the venue sponsor. Central Standard Craft Distillery is the bourbon sponsor. Event partners include Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin (CARW), NAIOP and Wisconsin CREW.

“Bourbon & Brokers will be a great opportunity to taste some fantastic local bourbon at a fantastic venue with supportive partners and sponsors,” said BizTimes Media publisher Dan Meyer. “We look forward to the networking and interactions with professionals from throughout the region’s real estate industry. I’m especially looking forward to the remarks of bourbon expert and commercial real estate veteran Steve Palec.”

