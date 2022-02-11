Borgman Capital adds fourth industrial property to real estate portfolio

Milwaukee-based Borgman Capital
expanded their real estate portfolio this week to include four properties. The private equity firm has acquired a property located at 7711 N. 81st
St. in Milwaukee.
The 170,000-square-foot industrial warehouse building was acquired because of its location, which provides strategic access to regional logistics corridors, local retail and commercial amenities, and to Milwaukee area workers, the firm said. The property is fully leased to Central Garden & Pet Company, a manufacturer and distributor of lawn, garden, and pet supplies.
“With its location and strong tenant, the building is well-positioned,” said Matt Kiefer,
operating partner at Borgman Capital. “We are further confident in the long-term prospects of the southeast Wisconsin industrial market. Additionally, this investment fits with our strategy of generating above average risk adjusted returns by acquiring high-quality, well-located assets in markets we know well.”
The building is the firm’s fourth property acquisition since launching its real estate practice last summer. Borgman Capital announced in August 2021 the creation of their real estate portfolio along with the arrival of Kiefer,
who leads the firm’s real estate initiatives.
Kiefer’s background includes 10 years of experience as a management consultant and strategic marketer with roles in mergers and acquisitions, strategy, data analytics, product management, and new product development.
All four properties that have been acquired by the firm so far are industrial. The first three properties acquired, also in 2021, are located in Janesville, Sussex, and Neenah. Those three properties are single-tenant properties leased and occupied by Aerial Work Platforms.
Aerial Work Platforms
is a Wisconsin-based company specializing in renting, selling, and servicing aerial lift equipment.