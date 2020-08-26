Borgman Capital Adds Operating Partner, Matt Kiefer, to Focus on Real Estate Investments

MILWAUKEE, August 26, 2020- Borgman Capital, a Milwaukee-based private equity firm, has announced that Matt Kiefer will be joining the firm as an Operating Partner. Matt will lead real estate initiatives for Borgman’s portfolio companies.

Sequoya Borgman, Managing Director at Borgman Capital, commented: “We are excited to have Matt join the Borgman Capital team to focus on the real estate side of our transactions. His background and experience will allow us to add value to our investors by maximizing the return on the real estate along with the operating business.”

Matt’s diverse background includes 10 years of experience as a management consultant and strategic marketer with roles in mergers and acquisitions, strategy, data analytics, product management, and new product development. A large part of his consulting career was spent at West Monroe Partners, a leading full-service management and technology consulting firm headquartered in Chicago. Additionally, Matt has 11 years of experience in commercial real estate where his focus is to improve communities and create value through developing and investing in quality assets located in strong markets with upside for growth. He has completed numerous transactions where he was responsible for market analysis, due diligence, financial underwriting, syndication, capital markets and strategic planning. Post acquisition, Matt has led asset management activities to create strong stakeholder relationships leading to the successful execution of strategic plans to maximize asset value and meet the investment thesis.

Matt played basketball for Purdue University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering. After graduating, he went on to play professional basketball in the top leagues in Europe for five years. He holds his Indiana real estate brokerage license and is an active volunteer in his community. Further, Matt is co-founder and Managing Partner at Luigs Kiefer Group which holds a half million square feet of office and industrial properties in the Midwest.

ABOUT BORGMAN CAPITAL: Located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, we are a private equity firm committed to ensuring the longevity of your business and your legacy. Selling your business is a long road, but it’s enjoyable when you have the right partner to guide you. We promise to take care of you every step of the way, because we are Borgman Capital.