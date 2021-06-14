Borgman Capital acquires frozen food distributor and producer

Company to offer products in Wisconsin grocery stores

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
SouthEastern Meats' "Pick 5" program allows customers to select and purchase any 5 items from the company's more than 70 food offerings for $19.99. Photo courtesy of SouthEastern Meats.
Milwaukee-based private equity firm Borgman Capital has acquired SouthEastern Meats, a Birmingham, Alabama-based frozen food producer who has plans to expand its offerings in the Midwest. SouthEastern Meats distributes and produces vegetables, seafood, meat, and…

Brandon Anderegg
http://biztimes.com
Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

