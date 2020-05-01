Notable LGBTQ Executives: Bohdan Zachary

Category: Notable LGBTQ Executives

Notable LGBTQ Executives Number of years working in your current industry: 42

42 Number of years with your current company/firm: 4

4 Undergrad degree/university: AA - Liberal Arts and Sciences; Milwaukee Area Technical College

Bohdan Zachary has been vice president of Milwaukee PBS since January, and general manager since 2015. He manages an organization with a $19 million annual budget and 65 full time employees.

Previously he was senior vice president of broadcasting, programming and syndication for KCETLink in Burbank, California and before that he was a producer and director for E! Entertainment Television.

He was recently appointed to the FCC’s Consumer Advisory Committee (the first public television representative in its 20-year history).

“Bohdan is driven by a passion for creating community impact with depth, perspective, and context. He sees MPBS as ‘Milwaukee’s Storyteller,’ an integral part of the community, not simply a media outlet. He is expanding MPBS’ reach into our vibrant community, showcasing the diversity that is Milwaukee’s strength,” said Laura Bray, vice president of college advancement and external communications for Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC). Milwaukee PBS is a service of MATC. “Bohdan is an exemplary leader, embracing the changing media landscape. His creative mind, coupled with an astute ability to guide people toward a new vision of what a PBS station needs to be, is a tremendous benefit to public media and our own community.”