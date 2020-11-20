BMO Harris Milwaukee executive Patty Cadorin to retire after 24-year banking career

BMO Harris Bank senior advisor and BizTimes Woman Executive of the Year Patty Cadorin will retire in January after 24 years in the banking industry.

Executives in the banking industry who have worked with Cadorin over the years describe her as loyal, selfless and a tireless champion of both her colleagues and the entire Milwaukee community. However, those descriptors alone do not define her, said Jud Snyder, BMO senior executive for southeast Wisconsin.

“She is the consummate team member, a passionate mentor and a good friend to virtually everyone she has touched over her time at the bank,” Snyder said. “While she is retiring from BMO, we all know she will continue to have an incredible impact in and around our Milwaukee community.”

Cadorin began her career at BMO in 2011 as chief of staff to the chief executive officer before transitioning to her role as senior advisor in 2015. Prior to the acquisition of Marshall & Ilsley Corporation by BMO Financial Group, Patty was senior vice president and corporate communications director for M&I Bank.

In addition to her professional career, Cadorin has been involved in a variety of community organizations.

She is the chair of the Wisconsin Women’s Council; serves on the board of directors of the United Community Center, Building Brave, the Milwaukee Urban League and the Puelicher Foundation; and is a member of the United Way Women’s Initiative Leadership Council.

She is the former chair of the board of directors of Aurora Family Service and the Donors Forum of Wisconsin. Cadorin is also a former member of the board of directors of the Women’s Fund of Greater Milwaukee and Zink the Zebra Foundation.

Cadorin co-chaired the 2015 United Performing Arts Fund community campaign, which brought in about $12 million.

She also co-chaired the Aurora Health Care Foundation Gala in 2016, the Boys and Girls Club Transformations Fashion Show in 2008, co-chaired the Sharp Literacy Novel Event in 2008, and was a member of the NFL Alumni/Big Brothers Big Sisters Golf Tournament committee for 19 years

In recognition of her career achievements and community contributions, Cadorin was also named BizTimes Woman Executive of the Year at BizExpo in August. Cadorin’s comments during the event can be viewed here.

Cadorin is retiring during one of the most challenging moments in the history of the financial industry, but she said she is optimistic about the industry as a whole and BMO’s ability to drive an inclusive economic recovery.

“My own organization announced last week a 5-year, $5 billion commitment called BMO EMpower, aimed at breaking down barriers faced by minority businesses, and increasing access to capital,” Cadorin said. “I know other financial institutions are stepping up as well. It’s great to see the industry take a leadership position in something so powerful.”

Although she may be retiring from her professional career, Cadorin said she plans to carry on a significant role in the community and in the mentorship of Milwaukee-area business executives.

“I am planning to continue to engage in a variety of activities, with the flexibility to be able to travel, devote more time to my non-profit board work and spend more time with loved ones,” Cadorin said. “I also hope to build on my passions for mentoring and for giving back to my community and perhaps look into opportunities to share the many lessons I have learned in my career.”