Blue Angels to headline 2020 Milwaukee Air & Water Show

Will take place July 25 and 26 at the lakefront

The Milwaukee Air & Water Show will return next year, with the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels stunt team as the headlining performers.

Now in its 11th year, the show will take place July 25 and 26, 2020. It annually draws thousands of spectators to the city’s lakefront.

The Blue Angels will return to Milwaukee after their last headlining performance in 2017. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds have headlined the past two years’ shows.

In 2016, the show was cancelled due to scheduling conflicts and financial issues. An ongoing title sponsorship by Wauwatosa-based WaterStone Bank brought it back in 2017.

The Milwaukee Air & Water show will take place in the middle of what will be a busy year for Milwaukee-area events and tourism, including the 2020 Democratic National Convention in mid-July; USA Triathlon’s Age Group National Championships in August; and the 2020 Ryder Cup in September at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan County.