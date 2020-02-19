blink-182 to headline Summerfest

Rock band blink-182 will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 28.

The band will be joined by special guests Coheed and Cambria, The Used and grandson.

It’s the ninth headliner slot announced so far for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. The lineup includes:

Justin Bieber on June 24

Luke Bryan on June 25

Sam Hunt on June 26

Khalid on June 27

blink-182 on June 28

Chris Stapleton and special guest Sheryl Crow on June 30

Dave Matthews Band on July 2

Halsey on July 3

Guns N’ Roses on July 4

Ozzy Osbourne, originally scheduled to headline the amphitheater with guest Marilyn Manson on July 1, this week announced he has cancelled all of his summer tour dates, including the Summerfest show.

The 11-day festival runs June 24-28 and June 30-July 5.

In addition to the Summerfest shows, several other concerts have been booked this year for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, which is undergoing a $53 million redevelopment. The project will improve sightlines and accessibility, add food and beverage offerings, expand concourses with views of Milwaukee’s downtown and add restrooms.