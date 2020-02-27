Black Horse Carriers now says it will keep Pewaukee terminal open

Five days after notifying state and local officials that it planned to close its terminal in Pewaukee, Carol Stream, Illinois-based Black Horse Carriers Inc. today said it plans to keep the facility open, but will eliminate 38 jobs there.

On Feb. 21, the company said it was closing the facility, located at 1270 Hickory St. in Pewaukee, and eliminating 68 employees.

But today the company said that information was incorrect, so it issued a new notice to update state and local officials about its plans.

“This notice (on Feb. 21) was prompted by a decision from our customer during the week of Feb. 17 to discontinue providing sufficient business activity to support the employee base at this location” Black Horse Carriers director of human resources Nancy Brooks said in a letter to the state Department of Workforce Development and City of Pewaukee Mayor Steve Bierce. “On Feb. 21, Black Horse Carriers met with the customer to discuss the decrease in business volume and learned that it would need to lay-off employees in response. In an effort to provide immediate notice (to the state and city), incorrect information was given.”

The company will layoff 38 employees at the facility, effective March 7, Brooks’ letter states. The affected employees include 32 interstate-exempt CDL A drivers. The employees are not represented by a union.

Black Horse is trying to transfer as many employees as possible to other facilities, Brooks’ letter states.

“The number of employees who suffer a job loss may decrease,” the letter states.