Trucking company closing Pewaukee terminal

Carol Stream, Illinois-based trucking company Black Horse Carriers Inc. informed state and local officials Monday that it is closing its Pewaukee terminal at 1270 Hickory St. The company said it is closing the facility today.

The closure of the facility results in the elimination of 68 employees, including 61 interstate CDL drivers. The employees are not unionized.

“The closure has been prompted by (a) customer’s decision, given on Friday…to discontinue business with Black Horse Carriers at this location,” Black Horse human resources director Nancy Brooks said in a letter to the state Department of Workforce Development. Brooks could not immediately be reached for additional comment.