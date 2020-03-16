BizTraveler: Chicago

Justin Juley

Marketing manager, HNTB

As a marketing manager for transportation infrastructure solutions firm HNTB, Justin Juley oversees the day-to-day operations of the company’s Milwaukee-based marketing team. He previously spent more than two years traveling to HNTB’s Chicago office two days per week to support that market.

Transportation:

“I take the Amtrak Hiawatha line from our downtown Milwaukee Intermodal Station to Chicago’s downtown Union Station. Thankfully, our HNTB office is just a few blocks walking distance from Union Station. Walking can often be faster than traffic when going short distances. When I need to go farther there are plenty of Uber/Lyft rides available, or hopping on CTA is convenient, especially around the downtown Loop and if I need to head out to O’Hare during rush hour, which always feels like any hour when comparing to Milwaukee traffic.”

Excursions:

“Catching a concert at the Huntington Bank Pavilion during summer is always fun, right on the lake and near the beach. Schubas Tavern is also one of my favorite small music venues where you can catch up-and-coming artists. Events at the Lincoln Park Zoo can provide plenty of family-friendly activity and it’s free. If you’re into architecture and history there are great river cruises available. I geek out a bit when it comes to understanding our universe, so the Adler Planetarium is a good spot to explore that fascination (and is a great environment for private parties).”

Accommodations and food:

“The Palmer House is one of my favorite hotels in Chicago. The character and history of the building alone is worth the stay. It’s also close to a number of attractions in the theater district and right near Millennium Park, the lakefront and Chicago Museum Campus. It’s also an affordable Hilton Hotel, which helps me rack up points as a Hilton Honors Member.

“For one reason or another, I seem to find myself at South Branch Tavern & Grille. It’s quick and easy with something for anyone and has a modern feel with its location near Union Station and on the river. It’s a convenient place for lunch or happy hour if you’re in that area, as I often am.”

Travel tip:

“If you travel to Chicago fairly regularly (once every other week or so), get the multi-ride 10-pack of Amtrak tickets. Not only can you save money, but you get priority boarding and can skip an often long line during peak trains. Once you’re on the train, I’ve come to enjoy the quiet car, which has more comfortable seats and space. If you can avoid reclining your seat all the way back, passengers behind you will appreciate it. If you’re an early riser leaving Milwaukee’s Intermodal Station on the 6:10 a.m. train, you can park your car on St. Paul Avenue for free, if returning the same day.”