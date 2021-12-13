Notable Heroes in Health Care: Novir team

Category: Notable Heroes in Health Care

Novir’s team of health care workers has been on the front lines since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, founded in early 2020 and based in Milwaukee’s Third Ward, has built a team of more than 65 employees to deliver full-service and remotely supported, on-site testing programs and vaccination clinics at more than 250 companies, schools and other organizations.

Novir’s efforts have allowed the community to identify COVID cases, preventing outbreaks.

As of late October, the Novir team had administered more than 100,000 tests through its mobile testing clinics, as well as thousands of vaccine doses.

Because each setting comes with its own circumstances and potential challenges, Novir frequently adjusts its protocols and best practices for testing. The team has served non-English speakers, underserved communities and those with technology challenges.

Novir health professionals also made an unplanned trip to northern Wisconsin to lead a mass testing event at a large manufacturer concerned about an outbreak, keeping the production lines moving.