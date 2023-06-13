BizTimes Media partners with Kacmarcik Center for Human Performance to help companies enable their employees to flourish

The Kacmarcik Center for Human Performance (KCHP), part of the Grafton-based Kacmarcik Enterprises family of companies, and BizTimes Media have partnered to launch the Flourishing Pledge, a program aimed at helping companies across the region value employee flourishing.

The yearlong program will provide participating businesses with tools that will help effect meaningful change within their organizations, including in-person and virtual coaching sessions, group accountability coaching to assess various challenges they are facing, plus a kickoff and capstone event to bookend the program.

In addition, participating organizations will receive a 15% discount on any other corporate learning and development services from KCHP, plus a profile and advertising opportunities in BizTimes Milwaukee.

Flourishing, which is a significant part of the Kacmarcik Center for Human Performance’s mission, both in the community and across the Kacmarcik Enterprises family of companies, which employs more than 700 people in the Greater Milwaukee Area, is defined by five central tenets, including happiness and life satisfaction, mental and physical health, meaning and purpose, character and virtue, and close social relationships.

“When considering ways to broaden our impact and bring like-minded organizations in to really impact flourishing in a major way, a program like this in partnership with BizTimes was really the perfect scenario,” said Jim Kacmarcik, chairman and CEO of Kacmarcik Enterprises. “We at KCHP want to impact our community in ways that make people more productive, more connected, and more morally engaged.”

Individuals interested in serving as champions for their organization can come from any level, but junior level employees should have an endorsement from a director or vice president (or equivalent) roles to best impact policy and culture changes within their organizations. Each registration for the Flourishing Pledge qualifies participating businesses to two employees that can participate in Flourishing Pledge events and activities.

“The Kacmarcik Center for Human Performance is blazing a new path for what success looks like in the workplace,” said Kate Meyer, owner and community engagement officer for BizTimes Media. “We believe in the idea of flourishing as a new and unique way to help engage regional businesses in not only improving employee satisfaction and retention but also as a solution to prevent brain drain and keeping our best talent in the region.”

To learn more or to register for the Flourishing Pledge, visit https://www.kacmarcikcenter.com.