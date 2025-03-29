Log In
WISN Appearances

BizTimes editor on Channel 12 discusses Famous Dave’s new restaurant, hotel reopening near the airport, former Runzheimer HQ sale

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Andrew Weiland on WISN-TV Channel 12's 4 p.m. newscast
Andrew Weiland on WISN-TV Channel 12's 4 p.m. newscast

BizTimes editor Andrew Weiland joins the 4 p.m. newscast on WISN-TV Channel 12 each week to discuss the latest business headlines in southeastern Wisconsin.

This week’s topics included the opening of Famous Dave’s new counter service-focused restaurant in Brookfield, an example of the post-COVID landscape; the reopening of a hotel near Mitchell International Airport that has been closed since 2016; and CNH buying the former Runzheimer headquarters in Waterford, which was vacated during COVID.

See the full appearance here:

