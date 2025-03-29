BizTimes editor on Channel 12 discusses Famous Dave’s new restaurant, hotel reopening near the airport, former Runzheimer HQ sale

BizTimes editor Andrew Weiland joins the 4 p.m. newscast on WISN-TV Channel 12 each week to discuss the latest business headlines in southeastern Wisconsin.

This week’s topics included the opening of Famous Dave’s new counter service-focused restaurant in Brookfield, an example of the post-COVID landscape; the reopening of a hotel near Mitchell International Airport that has been closed since 2016; and CNH buying the former Runzheimer headquarters in Waterford, which was vacated during COVID.

See the full appearance here: