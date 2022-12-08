Biz Lunch: The Bridgewater Modern Grill

Address: 2011 S. First St., Milwaukee Website: bridgewatermke.com Cuisine: American Chef: Steve Gustafson Mood: Welcoming and modern Pricing: Lunch appetizers, $13-$16; lunch entrees, $13-$29; dinner entrees, $18-$45; cocktails, $10-$14 Benson’s Restaurant Group’s newest concept is an upscale-casual restaurant located within the R1VER development at 2011 S. First St. in Milwaukee’s Harbor District. Dubbed The Bridgewater Modern Grill, the 11,000-square-foot riverfront eatery

Benson’s Restaurant Group’s newest concept is an upscale-casual restaurant located within the R1VER development at 2011 S. First St. in Milwaukee’s Harbor District.

Dubbed The Bridgewater Modern Grill, the 11,000-square-foot riverfront eatery features a seasonal, locally sourced menu. Created by corporate executive chef Alex Sazama and executive chef Steve Gustafson, the menu is inspired by the custom oak-fed Jade grill, visible to guests from an open-concept kitchen.

“It was important to us to build an environment where our guests are excited to dine with us for lunch with business clients, a fun date night, or right off their boat on a sunny day,” said David Marcus, chief executive officer of Benson’s Restaurant Group.

The space boasts a 165-seat dining room, an indoor-outdoor bar, private dining room for 30 and the longest riverfront patio in the city.

