Biz lunch: Kin by Rice N Roll

Address: 7484 W. State St., Wauwatosa Website: kinbyricenroll.com Cuisine: Sushi and modern Asian Chef: Tony Kora Mood: Friendly and casual Pricing: Appetizers, $5-19; Entrees, $9-26; Sushi, $6-19

Family is in the name at Kin by Rice N Roll in the Tosa Village.

This modern-Asian sushi restaurant is a second concept for sibling duo Tammy and JJ Lert and their cousin Tony Kora. The Thailand natives have worked together for 14 years and for the past seven have co-owned and operated Rice N Roll on Milwaukee’s East Side. Kin opened in 2019.

Each has their own role within the business, which helps keep family dynamics in balance, said Kora. With a specialty in Japanese cuisine, he heads the sushi bar, while chef JJ oversees the kitchen and Thai offerings. Tammy manages front-of-house operations.

Kin offers its extensive four-page food menu for both lunch and dinner. During Milwaukee’s cold winter months, ramen and curry are top sellers. Another favorite, the jumbo lump crabmeat fried rice, was recently added back on to the menu after a three-month hiatus due to pandemic-related supply shortages.