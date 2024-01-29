Biz compass: What is your outlook for the economy and your industry in 2024?

Amanda Daering CEO, Newance “Economic growth in 2024 will remain somewhat flat but overall steady. But it will not be boring! More than one seismic shift will happen in the world of work this year, including real AI integration into work and Gen Z outnumbering baby boomers for the first time.”

Brad Karazsia Owner and manager, JD Griffiths “Despite a garage renovation or new garage build being a substantial investment ranging from $10,000 to $30,000-plus, we’re experiencing strong consumer confidence. New builds under contract are ahead of where we were both before and during the pandemic. Add that lumber and supply costs are back under control and we’re quite optimistic about 2024.”

Ted Platz Vice president of sales, EmbedTek “EmbedTek supplies the front end of capital equipment purchases, so we feel the impact of manufacturing slowdowns six to nine months ahead of recessions. This was the case in 2023. In 2024, we foresee a return to our business growing while the overall economy falls into a mild recession.”

Kirk Kindred President of business development, SunVest Solar LLC “Our business can be quite a ‘solar coaster’ with frequent ups and downs, but we have a positive outlook for 2024. Federal policy is stable and panel costs are down again, making now a great time for utilities and businesses to hedge power price risk with solar.”