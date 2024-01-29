Biz compass: What is your outlook for the economy and your industry in 2024?

By
-
Amanda Daering
Amanda Daering

Amanda Daering   CEO, Newance “Economic growth in 2024 will remain somewhat flat but overall steady. But it will not be boring! More than one seismic shift will happen in the world of work this year, including real AI integration into work and Gen Z outnumbering baby boomers for the first time.” Brad Karazsia Owner

