Biz compass: What does your company do to foster a culture of innovation?

Tim Gokhman Managing director, New Land Enterprises “Our first innovations were born of necessity, as is for most startups. Those experiences became the foundation of the relentless pursuit of excellence for its own sake. We encourage out-of-the-box thinking without fear of repercussion for mistakes. We never settle for ‘good enough.’ We practice disciplined differentiation, systematically seeking superior solutions with the unwavering belief that we will find them.” Steve Richman Group president, Milwaukee Tool “It starts with our people. We attract, recruit and invest in the best. We drive a culture of being candid, obsessed, agile and working as one team. That’s our ‘secret sauce.’ We create empowered leaders driving innovation and success, while relentlessly focusing on our customers and end users.” Steve Wexler Vice president and market manager, Good Karma Brands Milwaukee “It’s easy to talk about innovation, harder to take action. Last year we talked about creating a new brand for Milwaukee’s Black community. There were huge risks. Today, 101.7 The Truth is generating results and having a positive impact. By taking risks, we create a culture where new ideas can flourish!” Tim Cigelske Director of communications, Sprecher Brewing Co. “Sprecher fosters innovation through a highly experienced team of brewers, who take the same approach to launching new lines of craft beverages like lemonade as they do with brewing ales and lagers. It’s about approaching new products with the art and science that made beverages like Black Bavarian and Sprecher Root Beer as iconic as they are today.” Jason Westhoff President, Cousins Subs “Cousins Subs holds monthly, in-person, GM meetings to inform, train and receive feedback from the most critical leaders in our organization. This allows us to make better decisions that directly impact our teams. One point of feedback resulted in daily pay, which allows employees to collect 50% of their hours worked the day after they are worked to better meet their individual financial needs.”