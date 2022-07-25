Bird’s eye view: Wisconsin Center expansion

After months of site prep work and the erection of two looming tower cranes, construction work at the $420 million expansion of the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee is moving forward. Construction workers with Gilbane…

Construction workers with Gilbane Building Co. and C.D. Smith are now assembling the structural concrete decks, representing the first stage of elevated structure and floor plate of the addition. The concrete decks will support levels two to four of the facility, including the parking garage.

Once complete, the expansion project will double the size of the convention center, in the hopes of making Milwaukee more competitive in attracting conventions and large events. The project broke ground in late October and remains on track for an early 2024 completion. A spike in construction costs could impact the final price tag for the project, however.