Birds Eye View: The Couture

Construction of the 44-story Couture apartment tower is progressing. Contractors have finished pouring half of all Level 1 decks, including the public transit corridor, which will house stops for the streetcar and the Milwaukee County Bus Rapid Transit system. Work has also included the installation of metal floor plates for stairs and landings. The building’s core, which includes the elevator shafts, has climbed above Level 4.
Work has moved above ground after construction crews spent more than a year building a high-tech basement for the skyscraper, which is located at 909 E. Michigan St., near the lakefront in downtown Milwaukee.
The tower is being developed by Barrett-Lo Visionary Development, and the lead contractor is J.H. Findorff & Son Inc. Construction began in the spring of 2021. The building is expected to be complete in early 2024, with partial occupancy expected by late 2023.
Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save nearly 40%!