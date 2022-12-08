Birds Eye View: The Couture

By
-
CREDIT: Robert Colletta Photography
CREDIT: Robert Colletta Photography

Construction of the 44-story Couture apartment tower is progressing. Contractors have finished pouring half of all Level 1 decks, including the public transit corridor, which will house stops for the streetcar and the Milwaukee County Bus Rapid Transit system. Work has also included the installation of metal floor plates for stairs and landings. The building’s

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and save 40% for the holidays. Get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display