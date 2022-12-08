Birds Eye View: The Couture

Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

Construction of the 44-story Couture apartment tower is progressing. Contractors have finished pouring half of all Level 1 decks, including the public transit corridor, which will house stops for the streetcar and the Milwaukee County Bus Rapid Transit system. Work has also included the installation of metal floor plates for stairs and landings. The building’s core, which includes the elevator shafts, has climbed above Level 4.

Work has moved above ground after construction crews spent more than a year building a high-tech basement for the skyscraper, which is located at 909 E. Michigan St., near the lakefront in downtown Milwaukee.

The tower is being developed by Barrett-Lo Visionary Development, and the lead contractor is J.H. Findorff & Son Inc. Construction began in the spring of 2021. The building is expected to be complete in early 2024, with partial occupancy expected by late 2023.