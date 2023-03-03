Bird’s Eye View: Rite-Hite’s new Walker’s Point headquarters

Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

Contractors are putting the finishing touches on construction of the second half of Rite-Hite’s new corporate headquarters campus in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood. The manufacturer began work on its new headquarters in late 2020, wrapping up construction of the first building, HQ South, last summer. The 119,485-square-foot building houses engineering and light industrial operations for

The manufacturer began work on its new headquarters in late 2020, wrapping up construction of the first building, HQ South, last summer. The 119,485-square-foot building houses engineering and light industrial operations for one of the company’s divisions as well as space for subsidiary Arbon Equipment Corp. There’s also a technical training center that will host more than 500 technicians a year.

The larger of the two buildings, the 173,610-square-foot HQ North building, will be completed soon. In addition to office space, it will feature a “customer experience center” as well as a full commercial kitchen for catering and lunch service needs.

More than 300 Rite-Hite employees will work at the 9.5-acre campus, which also has a four-level parking deck. The company employs more than 2,200 people worldwide.