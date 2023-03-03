Bird’s Eye View: Rite-Hite’s new Walker’s Point headquarters

By
-
Credit: Jon Elliott of MKE Drones LLC

Contractors are putting the finishing touches on construction of the second half of Rite-Hite’s new corporate headquarters campus in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.  The manufacturer began work on its new headquarters in late 2020, wrapping up construction of the first building, HQ South, last summer. The 119,485-square-foot building houses engineering and light industrial operations for

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display