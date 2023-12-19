Biggby Coffee to open cafe at Red Arrow Park space vacated by Starbucks

The cafe space that had long been home to Starbucks at Red Arrow Park in downtown Milwaukee will soon bear the name of another national coffee chain.

Biggby Coffee will open a cafe at Red Arrow Park in late summer 2024, serving up scratch-made coffee drinks, teas, smoothies, seasonal specials, light breakfast fare and, of course, hot chocolate to the tens of thousands of ice skaters who visit Red Arrow’s Slice of Ice each winter. Milwaukee County Parks recently selected the brand — headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan — to take over the 1,000-square-foot space, following Starbucks’ departure in late November after nearly 20 years.

The operators behind the forthcoming coffee shop are local franchisees Curtis Grace and Keith Washington, who — under the entity Cream City Ventures LLC — opened their first Biggby Coffee location in Franklin in 2021. The Milwaukee natives and longtime friends also have a location in St. Charles, Illinois and one opening next year in Cudahy.

Advancing toward a goal of one to two store openings in southeastern Wisconsin per year, downtown Milwaukee was a key target for Cream City Ventures. Washington and Grace had been looking at potential spaces in the downtown area for a while but nothing was the right fit — that is, until the Red Arrow Park space opened up. Once the county issued a request for proposals in late October, customers started tagging the Biggby’s Franklin location in social media posts, encouraging the business to go after the contract.

“We saw it as our shot to take advantage of what we’ve wanted this whole time, which is to get a Biggby downtown in front of more people so more people can see and experience it,” said Grace in an interview with BizTimes. “Both of us are from Milwaukee, it was just finding the right opportunity to keep growing toward our roots.”

Cream City Ventures was selected from a pool of three submitted proposals, according to a Milwaukee County Parks memo. The contract has yet to be approved by the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors.

“We are proud to welcome Biggby Coffee to Red Arrow Park and believe their presence will contribute to the vibrant atmosphere of this downtown destination,” said Guy Smith, executive director of Milwaukee County Parks. “Our commitment to providing exceptional experiences in our parks remains steadfast, and we are confident that this collaboration will bring new energy to Red Arrow Park.”

A full interior build-out of the space is expected to begin in spring, said Washington. Next winter, Biggby plans to take full advantage of the park’s Slice of Ice traffic. He noted that Starbucks operating hours would end hours before the rink closed, but that won’t be the case for Biggby.

“We want to play well in the sandbox. As long as there is something going on in the park, especially the ice skating rink, we want to be open and we want to serve those customers,” said Washington.