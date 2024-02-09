Beyond Vision president and CEO to retire this summer

James Kerlin
, the president and CEO of West Allis-based nonprofit Beyond Vision
, announced that he plans to retire this summer.
Kerlin has led Beyond Vision since 2007. Prior to that he had a background in manufacturing, business management and engineering at various companies including consulting and running his own business.
“Jim’s been a great leader over the past 18 years and he will be greatly missed by employees and associates,” said Mike Chew, chairman of Beyond Vision’s board of directors.
Founded in 1903, Beyond Vision provides employment opportunities to people who are legally blind.
“We are currently looking for a new President/CEO,” said Chew. “Someone who will make a smooth transition and will continue the growth of Beyond Vision’s mission.”