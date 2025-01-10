Bernie’s Book Bank Greater Milwaukee receives $500,000 inaugural matching gift from Kohler family

The late Natalie Black, a former top executive for the Kohler Company and the widow of former Kohler Co. president, CEO and chairman Herbert V. Kohler Jr., gifted $500,000 in honor of her late husband to Bernie’s Book Bank Greater Milwaukee, the nonprofit announced on Thursday. Black died in September at the age of 74.

Bernie’s Book Bank, a Lake Bluff, Illinois-based nonprofit, aims to open a processing facility and volunteer center in Milwaukee by the end of the year, as well as serve the greater Milwaukee area’s 96,000 qualifying children by the end of 2026.

Black’s initial $500,000 award will support Bernie’s Book Bank Greater Milwaukee’s efforts to source books to 20,000 Milwaukee Public Schools students. The gift comes with an additional $500,000 commitment that will be awarded when Bernie’s Book Bank Greater Milwaukee reaches its $1 million fundraising goal. The organization has already raised $450,000 toward that goal.

“We are deeply grateful for this meaningful endorsement from the Kohler family,” said Jenna Renno, executive director of Bernie’s Book Bank Greater Milwaukee. “Their trust and generosity inspire us to continue building momentum as we work toward creating equal access to books and the opportunities they inspire for all children in our region.”