Benz Metal Products, Inc.

Menomonee Falls | Founded: 1972

Industry: Manufacturing

Employees: 55 | 2024 projected sales: $10 million

Benz Metal Products specializes in fabrication, machining, cutting, welding and finishing of metal products for a range of industries, including food processing, bottling, printing, machine building and material handling.

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

Jacob van der Kooy, CEO: “In fighting with supply chain issues, we took a more partnership-based approach with our vendors. We identified the vendors that wanted to grow with us, and worked on plans and programs that would help both of us. This has allowed us to get material when we need it and, in return, we stayed loyal to the vendors that have helped us grow. With the labor market being tight, we have focused our training efforts over the past couple of years on cross-training employees in different departments. This has helped us fill the gaps of labor shortages in certain departments until proper hires can be made.”

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

“The biggest opportunities we are seeing are customers that are building equipment for the automation industry. Automation OEMs tend to grow in a good economy because more throughput is needed, and they have a demand for their product in a down economy with companies needing automation to save labor costs.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve received?

“Don’t worry about criticism from people you wouldn’t take advice from.”