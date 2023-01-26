Benson’s Restaurant Group to take over former Wahlburgers space in Third Ward

The yet-to-be named eatery will be Benson’s sixth location overall, and its fourth in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. The group’s portfolio includes Onesto, Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, Smoke Shack, all in the Third Ward; AJ Bombers on North Water Street; and its newest spot, The Bridgewater Modern Grill, which opened in October at 2011 S. 1st St. at the R1VER development in Milwaukee’s Harbor District. The success of the upscale-casual eatery was the impetus for the group’s continued growth.

“We’ve had such an exciting past few months celebrating with neighbors, friends and foodies across the region and guess what – we’re doing it again,” said David Marcus, CEO of Benson’s Restaurant Group. “Our team is absolutely thrilled to be bringing another restaurant option to the Third Ward, a location we consider home.”

Benson’s has begun working on design plans for the space, retaining Milwaukee-based architectural firms RINKA and ADK Design. Once complete, the 3,460-square-foot dining area will feature indoor, bar and outdoor seating. The restaurant name and concept will be announced at a later date, but in the meantime, diners “can expect delicious food, craft drinks and an atmosphere unique to the area,” said Marcus.

The group rebranded as Benson’s Restaurant Group last January from its former moniker Hospitality Democracy, which was originally founded in 2000 by restaurateurs Angie and Joe Sorge. In 2018, Milwaukee-based Marcus Investments took over the business, after having purchased a majority stake in 2011. The investment has allowed the group to grow and open more restaurants.