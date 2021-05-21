Beloit battery startup raises $1.5 million

Brandon Anderegg
Blue Line Battery team members John Lapota, Chief Operations Officer; Kristen Holtan, Director of Marketing; Dustin Herte, Chief Executive Officer and Lead Engineer; Lukas Walter, Chief Sales Officer; Tyson Curtis, Lead Sales Manager; Benjamin Breitenbucher, Director of Business Development.
Beloit-based startup Blue Line Battery has raised an additional $750,000, bringing its recent fundraise to $1.5 million, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Blue Line Battery designs and manufacturers power systems for…

Brandon Anderegg
Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

