Beloit battery startup raises $1.5 million

Beloit-based startup Beloit-based startup Blue Line Battery has raised an additional $750,000, bringing its recent fundraise to $1.5 million, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.Blue Line Battery designs and manufacturers power systems for multiple markets including industrial, stationary, small electric vehicle and solar.The company manufacturers light-weight, rechargeable and portable lithium-ion batteries for forklifts, pallet jacks and other manufacturing processes involving automation and artificial intelligence.Blue Line operates out of the Whitewater University Technology Park & Innovation Center. It also has a 10,000-square-foot engineering lab in the same technology park.The funds were raised by 9 investors, including Silicon Pastures Lancaster Investments and Grey Collar Investments, who invested $500,000 combined.Blue Line has said it would use the capital to develop its intelligent battery management systems and hire more staff.Blue Line participated in the gBETA accelerator program, gener8tor’s seven-week accelerator program for early-stage companies with local roots. The company has plans to move back to Irontek, which is Beloit’s coworking space and tech hub.