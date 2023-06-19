Behind the Scenes: 101.7 The Truth

Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

It’s 7 a.m. on a Tuesday, and Denise Thomas, founder of The Effective Communication Coach, and Telly Hughes, a sports broadcaster and former sideline reporter for Bucks and Brewers games, are warming up for another edition of their weekday morning show, “Truth Be Told with DT and Telly,” on 101.7 The Truth. As the intro

t

’s 7 a.m. on a Tuesday, and Denise Thomas, founder of The Effective Communication Coach, and Telly Hughes, a sports broadcaster and former sideline reporter for Bucks and Brewers games, are warming up for another edition of their weekday morning show, “Truth Be Told with DT and Telly,” on 101.7 The Truth. As the intro music fades, the co-hosts open hour one with an upbeat, “Good morning! What’s up, Truth Nation?” – a shout out to the base of thousands of listeners who tune in weekly to Milwaukee’s Black talk radio station.

Launched in 2021 by Milwaukee-based Good Karma Brands to spotlight and uplift voices and experiences of the Black community, The Truth features 11 hours of live programming on weekdays.

Since moving into a new high-tech studio space at The Avenue late last year, The Truth has continued to expand its reach beyond the airwaves into the world of streaming via YouTube and other platforms. “The technology we have here allows for us to be more than just a radio station, it allows us to deliver our content to our fans in multiple ways,” said Kyle Wallace, director of content for The Truth.

[gallery columns="1" size="full" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="570968,570969,570970,570972"]