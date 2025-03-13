Bay View Packing doubles production capacity

Milwaukee-based Bay View Packing Company
, a manufacturer and distributor of pickled products, recently completed a $400,000 project that has doubled the company’s production capacity.
Bay View Packing operates out of a 10,000-square-foot facility located at 1906 W. St. Paul Ave. A new rotary chuck capper and an upgraded label applicator have allowed the business to double its throughput from 40 cans a minute to 90 cans.
Annually, Bay View Packing produces nearly 1 million jars of its products, which include pickled eggs, sausages, and ham.
"In today's competitive and challenging world of food manufacturing, consumers are continuing to seek out high protein, minimally processed, convenient foods with unique and delicious flavor profiles,” said Drew Liebner
, president of Bay View Packing Company. “Consumers are also price sensitive so in comparison to beef jerky, traditional snack sticks, or protein bars, our products deliver exceptional flavor at a cheaper price per ounce to better satisfy consumers' hunger.”
Bay View Packing received a $150,000 grant from Wisconsin’s Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant program to support the project. The company covered the remaining costs.
Following completion of the expansion project, Bay View Packing has grown its workforce to 12 employees, an increase of three people.
"We continue to optimize our manufacturing process within our current footprint to avoid a building expansion," said Liebner. "Continual investments in equipment have been made to allow employees to produce higher volumes while reducing physically demanding parts of the job. Today, all products continue to be hand-packed with pride; I don't see that changing any time soon. Any automation must maintain or improve the quality of our products. We will never automate a process that risks sacrificing quality."
Bay View Packing Company is a fourth-generation, family-owned and operated business that was established in 1923.