Bartolotta to reopen Mr. B’s in Mequon next month

Mr. B’s – A Bartolotta Steakhouse in Mequon resumes service on Feb. 4, The Bartolotta Restaurants announced Thursday.

The North Shore establishment will reopen after almost a year’s long pause, with adjusted hours of operation – Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. – required reservations, and a new curbside carryout service available through online ordering platform Tock.

“With our expanded takeout options, enhanced safety protocols, and acclaimed executive chef Amber Dorszynski returning to the kitchen, we look forward to welcoming Mr. B’s guests to the new era of The Bartolotta Restaurants,” said Paul Bartolotta, chef, owner and co-founder.

Mr. B’s, located at 11120 N. Cedarburg Road, follows other Bartolotta locations that have reopened over the past seven months: Ristorante Bartolotta in Wauwatosa; Mr. B’s in Brookfield; Joey Gerard’s – A Bartolotta Supper Club in Greendale; and Harbor House and Lake Park Bistro, both in Milwaukee. The group is also back in business at its downtown catering venues: Discovery World, the Grain Exchange, and the Italian Community Center.

Bartolotta’s began gradually reopening its doors to diners in July, after temporarily closing all 17 of its dining properties at the onset of the pandemic. Its indoor dining service follows stringent health and safety protocols that “have become the new standard for all Bartolotta restaurants and catering facilities.”

Diners are required to wear face masks when entering the building, in common areas and seated while interacting with staff; diners are subject to temperature checks upon entry. Tables are disinfected after each party, and UV-C technology has been installed inside the restaurants to disinfect the air and hard surfaces