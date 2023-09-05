Bartolotta Restaurants sets new opening target for Lake Country restaurant The Commodore

The Grand Heritage Room – The top-floor ballroom has more than 4,600 square feet of space for up to 220 people as well as views of Nagawicka Lake. It's a nod to the property's former 1970s-era identity as Heritage on the Lake and Spirit of ’76 Resort & Disco, known for its celebratory and lively parties.

Baldwin Lounge – Named for the owner of Heritage on the Lake and Spirit of ’76 Resort & Disco, Dave Baldwin, the second-floor lounge is located off the north side of the heritage ballroom.

Nagawicka Suite – A space for brides or special guests and groups of up to 12 people to get ready for events.

Pleasant View Pavilion – With a capacity for up to 220 people, this outdoor space is named after the original property, The Pleasant View Hotel & Resort, which was run by John Hasslinger and opened in 1905.

The Fountain Patio – Located adjacent to the pavilion, this area features a fountain and is meant for small ceremonies and cocktail receptions of up to 100 people.

About one year sincefor a new fine dining restaurant and event venue on Nagawicka Lake in Delafield,saysis now on track to open in early 2024 and is now booking weddings and events beginning in May. The Milwaukee-based hospitality group on Tuesday announced the updated timeline – pushed back from an initial summer 2023 target – and unveiled renderings (see below) of the transformed historic property thatWeissgerber's Seven Seas for nearly four decades. Located at 1807 Nagawicka Road, the 27,000-square-foot, multi-story building is being redesigned in partnership with David Herro and Jay Franke of HF Hospitality Group, which purchased the property from the Weissgerber family in 2021. Once complete, The Commodore will feature five separate event spaces, including three indoor and two outdoor.“For 30 years The Bartolotta Restaurants have been destinations for celebrations and events. We have been honored to share so many life moments with our guests and we look forward to continuing this tradition as we expand into Lake Country with The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant,” said Paul Bartolotta, owner, co-founder and chef of The Bartolotta Restaurants. “Between the immaculately reimagined space and the breathtaking views of Nagawicka Lake, it is our hope that The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant will be the destination of choice for celebratory gatherings, both small and large.” The Commodore will be one of 18 Bartolotta-operated restaurants and catering properties in southeastern Wisconsin, some of which have yet to resume full operations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. [gallery size="full" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="575621,575624,575622,575620,575619,575617"]