Bartolotta Restaurants sets new opening target for Lake Country restaurant The Commodore

By
-
Rendering of the Heritage Ballroom at The Commodore. Courtesy of The Bartolotta Restaurants

About one year since unveiling plans for a new fine dining restaurant and event venue on Nagawicka Lake in Delafield, The Bartolotta Restaurants says The Commodore is now on track to open in early 2024 and is now booking weddings and events beginning in May. The Milwaukee-based hospitality group on Tuesday announced the updated timeline

