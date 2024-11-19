Bank Five Nine to sponsor main stage at Wisconsin State Fair

The Wisconsin State Fair announced today that it secured naming rights for the stage formerly known as the State Fair Main Stage. The stage will be called the Bank Five Nine Main Stage under a multi-year contract with Oconomowoc-based Bank Five Nine, according to a press release.

The Bank Five Nine Main Stage is located inside the Milwaukee Mile Speedway and will host country music star Darius Rucker as its first concert on Aug. 8, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Next year will be the sixth that Bank Five Nine has been a major sponsor for the Wisconsin State Fair.

- Advertisement -

“Since this collaboration began in 2020, Bank Five Nine is always ready to dive into new initiatives that always center around making lifelong Fair memories,” said Shari Black, Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO. “Enhancing our fairgoer experience is our biggest motivation as we plan each State Fair, and we’re excited to be in lock step with Bank Five Nine as we move forward in this new venture.”

The naming of the Bank Five Nine Main Stage will add to the State Fair’s repertoire of Bank Five Nine stages which also includes a bank-sponsored amphitheater on the southeast end of the fairgrounds.

“Bank Five Nine is honored to strengthen our relationship with the Wisconsin State Fair and bring even more unforgettable moments to fairgoers,” said Tim Schneider, CEO of Bank Five Nine. “The Fair is a tradition that connects our communities, and we’re thrilled to support an experience that brings so much joy and excitement to people across the state.”

- Advertisement -

Bank Five Nine operates 14 branch locations across southeastern Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Fair set a new attendance record this year of 1,136,805.