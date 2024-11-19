Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Sports & Entertainment

Bank Five Nine to sponsor main stage at Wisconsin State Fair

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
Wisconsin State Fair
Wisconsin State Fair
Learn more about:
Bank Five NineMilwaukee MileWisconsin State FairShari BlackTim Schneider
Last updated

The Wisconsin State Fair announced today that it secured naming rights for the stage formerly known as the State Fair Main Stage. The stage will be called the Bank Five Nine Main Stage under a multi-year contract with Oconomowoc-based Bank Five Nine, according to a press release.

The Bank Five Nine Main Stage is located inside the Milwaukee Mile Speedway and will host country music star Darius Rucker as its first concert on Aug. 8, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Next year will be the sixth that Bank Five Nine has been a major sponsor for the Wisconsin State Fair.

- Advertisement -
Shari Black

“Since this collaboration began in 2020, Bank Five Nine is always ready to dive into new initiatives that always center around making lifelong Fair memories,” said Shari Black, Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO. “Enhancing our fairgoer experience is our biggest motivation as we plan each State Fair, and we’re excited to be in lock step with Bank Five Nine as we move forward in this new venture.”

The naming of the Bank Five Nine Main Stage will add to the State Fair’s repertoire of Bank Five Nine stages which also includes a bank-sponsored amphitheater on the southeast end of the fairgrounds.

“Bank Five Nine is honored to strengthen our relationship with the Wisconsin State Fair and bring even more unforgettable moments to fairgoers,” said Tim Schneider, CEO of Bank Five Nine. “The Fair is a tradition that connects our communities, and we’re thrilled to support an experience that brings so much joy and excitement to people across the state.”

- Advertisement -

Bank Five Nine operates 14 branch locations across southeastern Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Fair set a new attendance record this year of 1,136,805.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee