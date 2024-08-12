Wisconsin State Fair sets new attendance record

The 2024 Wisconsin State Fair set a new attendance record of 1,136,805, Wisconsin State Fair Park announced Monday.

The previous record State Fair attendance was in 2019 at 1,130,572.

Attendance this year at the 173rd edition of the State Fair was up about 9% from the 2023 Fair.

- Advertisement -

“I am so proud of the State Fair Park staff, and thankful for our sponsors, vendors, exhibitors, and fairgoers who helped make the 2024 Wisconsin State Fair so successful,” said Shari Black, chief executive officer of State Fair Park. “The past few years we have focused on enhancing the State Fair Park experience and brand, as well as bringing additional value to our consumers. This year’s attendance and revenue are a testament to the hard work of everyone I mentioned, and I am truly grateful to work with such an amazing team.”

“While the Wisconsin State Fair is often recognized as one of the top fairs in North America, breaking our own attendance record proves that we truly deserve this recognition,” said John Yingling, chairman of the State Fair Park board. “I believe we are the best State Fair in the country, and I’d like to thank the fairgoers who joined us for the best 11 days of summer and congratulate the State Fair Park board and staff. It is their passion and dedication that made this a record-breaking year.”

Other numbers from the 2024 Wisconsin State Fair:

- Advertisement -

The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction raised $426,750 and the Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction raised a record-breaking $65,080.

352,000 Original Cream Puffs were served this year at the State Fair.

21,000 specialty-flavored cream puffs were served.

Saz’s served more than 28,000 orders of its Deep-Fried Lemonade Bites.

served more than 28,000 orders of its Deep-Fried Lemonade Bites. Old Fashioned Sipper Club served nearly 9,000 Fairway Fusions

served nearly 9,000 Fairway Fusions More than 90,000 trips were taken on the SkyGlider

More than 35,000 potatoes were served at the Wisconsin Products Pavilion

The 2025 Wisconsin State Fair will take place from Thursday, July 31 – Sunday, Aug. 10.