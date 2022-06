Oconomowoc-based Bank Five Nine announced that its president and chief executive officer, Mark Mohr, will retire in early 2023. Mohr has worked for more than 40 years in community banking, including 15 years at Bank…

Mohr has worked for more than 40 years in community banking, including 15 years at Bank Five Nine.

He was named the ICBA National Community Banker of the Year in 2015

Previously known at First Bank Financial Centre, it was rebranded to Bank Five Nine in 2020. Bank Five Nine has 14 branch locations, most in southeastern Wisconsin and one in Madison.

Bank Five Nine’s board of directors has retained executive search firm Chartwell Partners them in finding the bank’s next president and CEO.