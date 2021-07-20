Ballpark Commons to host free watch party for Game 6 of NBA Finals

Ballpark Commons in Franklin will host a public watch party for Game 6 of NBA Finals, taking place tonight at 8 p.m. at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Milkmen have moved the start time of tonight’s game at Franklin Field to 5 p.m. in order to accommodate what organizers are calling “Deer District Franklin.”

Leading the series 3-2 against the Phoenix Suns, the Milwaukee Bucks are one game away from their first championship title in 50 years. Team officials are prepared to host an upwards of 65,000 people at its outdoor watch party at Deer District in downtown Milwaukee.

At Deer District Franklin, the game will be played on the scoreboard at the 4,000-seat Franklin Field and on the 40-foot LED screen set up in the adjacent parking lot as part of the Milky Way Drive-In cinema. The watch party is free and food and beverage concessions will be available for purchase.

“We anticipate a really amazing shared experience, right here in our ‘backyard,’” said Mike Zimmerman, CEO of ROC Ventures, developer of the Ballpark Commons mixed-use development and owner of the Milwaukee Milkmen. “The Milwaukee Bucks organization has given their blessing and dubbed us Deer District Franklin, a title we wear tonight with pride.”

Fans with tickets to tonight’s Milkmen game and who are now unable to attend due to the time change can exchange it for a comparable ticket to another game. Tickets are available through the team’s website.

The city of Racine has also put on watch parties throughout the NBA Finals, including tonight’s Game 6, at Monument Square, or ‘Deer District Racine.’