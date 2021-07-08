Racine creating its own ‘Deer District’ to host outdoor watch parties for NBA Finals

Ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, the City of Racine announced it will host public watch parties at Monument Square for the remainder of the series involving the Milwaukee Bucks.

‘Deer District Racine‘ will have large TV screens streaming the game, beverage concessions, lawn games and additional seating areas. Residents are encouraged to order takeout from nearby restaurants to enjoy while watching.

The Bucks trail the Phoenix Suns 1-0 in the Bucks’ first NBA Finals appearance since 1974. Game 2 tips off tonight at 8 p.m. in Phoenix, with Games 3 and 4 taking place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Sunday and Wednesday.

“We wanted to create a fun way for city residents to watch the NBA Finals together and celebrate the success of the Milwaukee Bucks,” said City of Racine Mayor Cory Mason. “I reached out to the Bucks organization, and they thought calling our Monument Square Deer District Racine was a great idea.”

TVs will be provided by Pub on Wisconsin, and Little Port Brewing Company will head up beverage sales. The city’s Department of Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services and the Downtown Racine Corporation are also involved

“We are thrilled the city was able to work with multiple businesses and groups to quickly organize this fun, family friendly event. Monument Square is the perfect location for Deer District Racine,” said Kelly Kruse, executive director of the Downtown Racine Corporation.

The Deer District in downtown Milwaukee has become the center of Bucks playoff excitement, with outdoor watch parties drawing as many as 25,000 fans a night – even when the team is playing road games. For Game 1 and Game 2 of the Finals, fans could purchase tickets for $10 to watch the game on the big screen inside Fiserv Forum. Tickets for tonight’s indoor watch party have been sold out.